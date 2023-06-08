Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 25,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 241,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parent Co. Fcmi acquired 4,300,000 shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,276,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

