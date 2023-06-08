Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,699 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $321,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,592. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

