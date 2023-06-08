Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 144,517 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,517 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 1,797,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

