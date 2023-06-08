Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 4,441 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.61 and a 200-day moving average of $363.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

