Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 619 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 2,081,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.