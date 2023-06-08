Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $15.73 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

NYSE D traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

