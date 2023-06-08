Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $67.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $67,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.74. 213,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,836. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

