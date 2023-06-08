Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $19.29 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 853,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,293,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 6.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 35,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,990. The company has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

