Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $53.38 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,388,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,381,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 694,336 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

