Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average of $213.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

