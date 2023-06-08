Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 79.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $1,115,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,175. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.