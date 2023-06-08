PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.37

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 72147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDFS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

About PDF Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

