PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.37

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 72147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PDFS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
PDF Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions
About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.