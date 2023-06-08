Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 98,274 shares during the period. Peabody Energy makes up 3.1% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.91% of Peabody Energy worth $34,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BTU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

