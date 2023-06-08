Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,500 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enovix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth $48,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

