Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 2,107 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.23. 4,052,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,622,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

