Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 6,692 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,615. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.