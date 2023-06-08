Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 954,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,574. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.