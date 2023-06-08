Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $822,000 Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,927,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SGDM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 3,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,440. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.