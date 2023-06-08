Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $971,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,890,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 510,791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.06. 454,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

