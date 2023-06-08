Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Motco lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. 1,561,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.