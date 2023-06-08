Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1,385.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 3,331,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.