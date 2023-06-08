Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,618,000 after buying an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,496. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

