PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $399,880.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

