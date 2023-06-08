PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $399,880.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSIGet Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

