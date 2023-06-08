Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,660,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 851.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,195 shares of company stock worth $162,738. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,629. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.05%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

