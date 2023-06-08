Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 460 ($5.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Shares of Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pets at Home Group (PAHGF)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.