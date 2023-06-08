Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 460 ($5.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

