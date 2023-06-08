Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 11,755,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,980,494. The company has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

