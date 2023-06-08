Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 7.7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 2,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharming Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a P/E ratio of -370.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

