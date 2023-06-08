PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.