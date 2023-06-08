PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE NRGX opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $315,723.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,642,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,360,962.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.