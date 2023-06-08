PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE NRGX opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $16.26.
Insider Activity at PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $315,723.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,642,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,360,962.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
