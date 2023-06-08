PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $969,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $651,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

