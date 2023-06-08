Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 13,917 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Inhibrx worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INBX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $23,180,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 50.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter worth about $10,749,000. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 25.1% during the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,279,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 256,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Trading Down 1.5 %

INBX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 472,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.