Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655,713 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 9.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Microchip Technology worth $236,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 704,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,903,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.