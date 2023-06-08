Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.51 Million Stock Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224,814 shares during the period. Exscientia makes up approximately 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.28% of Exscientia worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 26.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Stock Up 5.0 %

EXAI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Exscientia plc has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.