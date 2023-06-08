Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.33 Million Position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,341 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of Omega Therapeutics worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OMGA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,295. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.93% and a negative net margin of 4,643.24%. Equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 749,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 749,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $160,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

