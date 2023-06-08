Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,068 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Zai Lab worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,068,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after buying an additional 430,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 277,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,805. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

