Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,739 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $298,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 249,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,218. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

