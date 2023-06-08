Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 180,930 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,930 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 105,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,065. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

