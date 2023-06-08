Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 244,897 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,086 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 244,897 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after acquiring an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after buying an additional 322,894 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $37.62. 3,893,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,760,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

