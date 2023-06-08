Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,532,004 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises approximately 2.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $57,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 1,940,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

