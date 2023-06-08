Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 13,096 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,394,000 after buying an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,509. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $7.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.69. 182,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,995. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $504.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

