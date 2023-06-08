Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 34,014 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6 %

TTWO stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.07. 383,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

