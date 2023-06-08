Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,000. Super Micro Computer comprises about 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $16.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,829. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $261.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

