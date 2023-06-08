Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Digi International worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGII traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 46,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DGII has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

