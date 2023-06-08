Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $24.98 Million Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,717 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass accounts for approximately 2.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $24,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 100,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

