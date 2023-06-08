Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,574 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 2,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 158,797 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 254,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 154,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,573,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 29,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,624. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.25 EPS. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

