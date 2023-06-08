Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enova International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.29. 41,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,248. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

