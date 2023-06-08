Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $15.72 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 166,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,000. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 1.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.15. 85,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,667. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

