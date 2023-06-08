Portolan Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,703 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Anika Therapeutics worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th.

ANIK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.78. 16,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,010. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

