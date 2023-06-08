Portolan Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,542 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 198,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,719. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

