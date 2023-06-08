PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.08 and a 1-year high of C$24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.95.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1734048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PrairieSky Royalty

PSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.13.

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.